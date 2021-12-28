Submit Release
8th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet January 7

TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 9 a.m. Friday, January 7, to discuss a renewed call for nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Dickinson County.

The commission did not receive any nominations by the deadline at noon December 16. The January 14 date reserved for interviews will be rescheduled as necessary.

The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

Public access 

The meeting is open to the public. To listen:      call 1-877-400-9499; and  enter conference code 2199381974 

ADA accommodation 

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meetings should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:    ADA Coordinator  ADA@kscourts.org  785-296-2256  TTY at 711 

Eligibility requirements 

Kansas law requires that this district magistrate judge be: 

  • a resident of Dickinson County at the time of taking office and while holding office; 

  • a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

  • either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months. 

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term. 

Nominating commission

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kevin Harris and Douglas Thompson, Abilene; Ashley Iverson, Council Grove; Darrell Miller, Dwight; Keith Henry, Junction City; Daryl Enos and Edwin Wheeler Jr., Marion; and Eric Coffman, Milford. 

