Ben's Garage Doors Denver's Team on 2022 Liftmaster garage door openers

Liftmaster has announced a new line of residential and commercial garage door openers for 2022. Include belt drive openers, MyQ Technology for any time access.
Having introduced many industry firsts over the years, Liftmaster's latest generation of openers are no exception.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than two decades of leading the marketplace in innovative garage door opener design and development, it's no secret that Liftmaster is stepping up its game with a complete portfolio of residential and commercial garage door openers for 2022.
— Ben McGevver
We spoke to David Malka, National Sales Manager about the latest happenings in their world of garage doors.
"Liftmaster has long been a leader in emerging technology," he said. "Having introduced many industry firsts over the years, Liftmaster's latest generation of openers are no exception. Among the enhancements is a new line of belt drives, which offer greater durability and quieter operation, as well as innovative MyQ® Technology that simplifies the homeowner experience with their existing mobile devices."
Liftmaster's best-in-class Residential Openers include belt drive operators for all types of residential garage doors. The belt drive design is engineered to offer smooth, quiet operation and, combined with a powerful motor, provides reliable performance over the years. The MyQ Technology gives homeowners access to their garage door from anywhere at any time by connecting to their home network via any internet-connected device.
"The new Liftmaster commercial operators are also a great addition to the lineup. We've built a stronger, more durable opener for heavy-duty applications and added a ready-to-go device that enables quick integration with industry-standard building control systems," said Malka.
Liftmaster has also taken into consideration their commercial customers who need a "ready to go" integration with their building management system. Malka continued, "The myQ is an easy way for integrators to quickly add hands-free garage door control directly via their Wi-Fi network with just a few short steps, thus creating an 'open and close' workflow within the building's security system."
