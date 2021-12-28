Submit Release
Driver Services locations in Thayne and Jackson adjusting hours in 2022

JACKSON, Wyo. — At the start of the new year, the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Driver Services office in Thayne will adding additional days of service to better serve the people of northwest Wyoming.

Starting January 3, the Thayne location will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a break for lunch at noon.  

WYDOT adjusted the operating hours due to “recent growth in the Star Valley region and an employee retirement in Jackson,” according to Driver Services program manager Misty Dobson.

 “This restructuring will provide quality customer service to both communities without adding costs for new facilities or positions,” Dobson added.

Additionally, the Driver Services office in Jackson will return to normal business hours in early 2022.

Due to staffing levels, the Jackson location has been closed on Thursdays and Fridays since August 19 so the employees can travel to work at the Thayne location.

Starting the week of January 3, the Jackson office will resume operations on Thursdays and Fridays, with new operating hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and a break for lunch at noon.  

For downloadable forms, location maps and other helpful information, visit http://www.dot.state.wy.us/driverservices.

