St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A2007454
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: December 28th 2021 at 1054 Hours
STREET: RT 36
TOWN: Fairfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rugg Road
WEATHER: Light Snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow and Slush
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: (Juvenile - Withheld)
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: XC7
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled – Front End
INJURIES: None Reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Ethan Metivier
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled – Front End
INJURIES: None Reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On December 28th 2021 at 1054 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a two vehicle crash in the area of 262 RT 36 in the town of Fairfield. Investigation revealed, that Vehicle #1 was travelling westbound along Route 36 when they entered the opposing lane due to the slick roadway conditions and struck Vehicle #2 in a head on manner. Neither operator reported any injuries and both vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage. The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Fairfield Fire Department.