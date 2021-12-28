Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A2007454                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans               

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: December 28th 2021 at 1054 Hours

STREET: RT 36

TOWN: Fairfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rugg Road

WEATHER: Light Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow and Slush 

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: (Juvenile - Withheld)

AGE: 17     

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo        

VEHICLE MODEL: XC7

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled – Front End  

INJURIES: None Reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Ethan Metivier  

AGE: 19  

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Sheldon, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota         

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled – Front End

INJURIES: None Reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

            On December 28th 2021 at 1054 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a two vehicle crash in the area of 262 RT 36 in the town of Fairfield. Investigation revealed, that Vehicle #1 was travelling westbound along Route 36 when they entered the opposing lane due to the slick roadway conditions and struck Vehicle #2 in a head on manner. Neither operator reported any injuries and both vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage. The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Fairfield Fire Department.

 

 

