Summer seasonal positions open at fisheries offices

The Iowa DNR Fisheries Bureau has openings for seasonal fisheries aides for the summer 2022 season at fisheries offices across Iowa.

Learn about careers in fisheries while working alongside biologists and technicians. Positions are available in research, management, culture or invasive species.

The DNR is looking for applicants who have a keen interest in a biological, conservation or environmental science career or have graduated from or are currently enrolled in a college with a biological, conservation or environmental science program, or are about to enter their first semester of college from high school.

Find more details on job duties, locations and how to apply on the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/Employment. Application deadline is January 7, 2022.

For more information about these positions, contact Bryan Hayes at 712-769-2587 or Bryan.Hayes@dnr.iowa.gov