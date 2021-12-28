PennDOT Announces Plans Display for Indian Springs Road/Rustic Lodge Road Project in White Township, Indiana County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the State Route 4422 Indian Springs Road/State Route 3033 Rustic Lodge Road project January 3 -14, 2022.

The project is located south of Indiana Borough at the intersection of Indian Springs Road and Rustic Lodge Road in White Township. The purpose of the project is to upgrade the existing intersection with left turn lanes and improved traffic signals. Sidewalk will be added to three corners of the intersection and will connect to the current State Route 286 (Oakland Avenue) project to offer a continuous sidewalk from Oakland Avenue to Rustic Lodge Road.

Construction is estimated to begin in the Spring of 2023 and end in Fall/Winter of 2023.

In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. Comments and questions may be submitted through the webpage by clicking the Submit Comments tile.

The purpose of the plans display for this project is to share preliminary information on the project's status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Indiana County box, and then choose Indian Springs and Rustic Lodge Road Intersection Project tile.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Kurt Kretchman, P.E., Project Manager, at 724-357-4804 or kkretchman@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

