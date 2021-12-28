Injured Hiker Rescued from Crawford Path

CONTACT: Lieutenant Mark Ober 603-271-3361 December 28, 2021

Bean’s Grant, NH – On the afternoon of Monday, December 27, 2021, NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers and search and rescue volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue, along with personnel from the Twin Mountain Fire Department, responded to an injured hiker call on the Crawford Path in Bean’s Grant.

The hiker, identified as Daniel Gassaway, 41, of Buffalo, NY, suffered a lower leg injury at approximately 12:00 p.m. while on his way back down the trail after summiting Mt. Pierce. Gassaway was 1.2 miles from the Crawford Path parking lot when the injury occurred. He was unable to walk or bear weight on the injured leg, so a call to 911 was made by another hiker who came upon him and rendered assistance.

According to Gassaway, the microspikes he was wearing for traction caught on the trail, which caused him to fall and land awkwardly. Gassaway was well-prepared for a winter hike with adequate clothing and gear.

The first rescuers arrived on scene at 2:30 p.m. and provided medical assessment and treatment. After the rescue litter arrived, the crew packaged Gassaway into the litter and started carrying him down at 3:20 p.m. The rescue crew arrived at the trailhead at 4:30 p.m.

Gassaway was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare by Twin Mountain Ambulance for treatment.