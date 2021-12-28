Stephen R. McDow II's Unseen Video Of Talk At Cooperatives UK Retail Conference 2019

Stephen R. McDow Speaking With UK Cooperator Stephen R. McDow II Cooperatives UK Cover Photo

The number of dollar stores has grown by 50% in the last eight years, he said. “Less than 1% of items sold in these stores is fresh produce. Essentially [creating] a permanent underclass in America.”” — Stephen R. McDow II

MONROVIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having the confidence of Elaine Dean, Chair of Co-op Press and legendary cooperator and Ed Mayo, the then Chief Executive of Cooperatives UK was a tremendous honor to Stephen R. McDow II. Representing America was even greater.

"Thanks to Elaine Dean, Ed Mayo, and the entire Cooperative community in the United Kingdom for being such a good ally and friends. This is one of the coolest moments in my life," says Stephen R. McDow II.

In 2019, Stephen's wife, Rebecca J. McDow, recorded his session at the 2019 Cooperatives UK Retail Conference. Stephen never shared the video because he felt the time wasn't right. Check out the video and remember, "We Must Teach Rural & Urban Youth The Cooperative Farm To Table Supply Chain".

Growing co-operatives on America’s east coast