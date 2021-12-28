NIH-Funded Weight Loss Study: 7 of 10 participants on Healthy For Life Meals had clinically significant weight loss

MINNEAPOLIS, MN , USA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minneapolis, MN – December 28, 2021 - Healthy For Life Meals, a Minneapolis based, fresh meal service company, today announced the results of its inclusion in the National Institutes of Health-funded weight loss study BestFIT: a Personalized Weight Loss Study.

BestFIT is a 4-year clinical study sponsored by the HealthPartners Institute and with these collaborators: National Cancer Institute, University of Minnesota, Drexel University, University of Michigan, and University of Washington. This work was supported by grants from the National Cancer Institute and the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

The study of 468 participants occurred over a multi-year period, with the final results published in the December, 2021.

Study conclusions note that 7 out of 10 participants who ate Healthy For Life Meals achieved a clinically significant weight loss of 5% or greater.

"Obesity continues to be a significant and growing public health challenge,” says Stephanie Sutton Keegan, Founder and CEO of Healthy For Life Meals. “What is surprising to many is that even just a 5% weight loss can significantly improve your health, including reducing your risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and certain types of cancer, as well as improving your overall quality of life.”

“We’re proud that the sponsors and collaborators of this study trusted the nutrition integrity of Healthy For Life Meals and chose to incorporate us into this important research,” says Keegan.

With healthy, sustainable weight loss and accompanying health improvements as its mission, HFLM is committed to following the nutrition guidelines developed over decades of research by the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and National Academy of Sciences. With a focus on using fresh, clean, whole foods, Healthy For Life Meals provides fully prepared, complete meal plans that deliver optimal nutrition.

For over 20 years, HFLM has remained true to its mission of offering a solution to managing weight loss and other health-related challenges that is simple, sustainable, and based in science.

Healthy For Life Meals has over thirty locations available for meal pickup throughout the Minneapolis/St Paul metro area, and offers delivery throughout 7 Midwest states: Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, including the metropolitan areas of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee.