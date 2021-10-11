Healthy For Life Meals Named Outstanding Disability Employer during National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Healthy For Life Meals Named Outstanding Disability Employer

Award presented by the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation based on this year's theme: “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion.”



MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021

Nominated by Partnership Resources, Inc. (PRI), Healthy for Life Meals (HFLM) was named an Outstanding Disability Employer by the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation, MOHR, during National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October.

“We applaud organizations in Minnesota that employ individuals with disabilities,” said Julie Johnson, president of MOHR. “They are pillars of the community who recognize the value of this largely untapped workforce." MOHR represents more than 100 disability service providers across the state.

In providing community-based services to individuals with disabilities, PRI has partnered with HFLM for 17 years. HFLM is a nutritionally controlled, fresh meal service based in in New Hope, MN that prepares, packages and delivers complete, chef-prepared, balanced meal plans throughout Minnesota and 6 other Midwest states. The meals follow guidelines set by health and nutrition experts, providing the nutritional content needed to help safely reach and maintain weight loss and other health-related goals.

Since August 2004, HFLM has employed a team of four staff who were sourced through PRI. As a small business with just 28 employees, HFLM embraces the PRI group as an integral part of the complete team. The group fills an important role in assuring the integrity of the nutritional content of each meal by executing critical measuring and portioning functions for the various meal components – an important step in the meal packaging process.

Jim Keegan, Partner and COO of HFLM, is actively involved in daily operations in the kitchen. When asked, Keegan states that the employees from PRI are part of the reason HFLM has been a success. “Helping each individual to develop and hone their unique skills and talents results in an exceptional ability to work as a team, communicate, and to create an exceptional product for our customers.” Keegan’s continual training, mentoring, and hands-on involvement with staff has been paramount in building inclusion and diversity with the whole HFLM team.

MOHR’s mission is to “Advocate and support its nonprofit members in providing meaningful services to persons with disabilities and communities served.” Members are committed to respect for each individual, a person-centered approach and expanding work opportunities.

Celebrated every October, this year’s theme for National Disability Employment Awareness Month is “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion.” The theme reflects the importance of ensuring that people with disabilities have full access to employment and community involvement during the national recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

