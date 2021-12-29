CMBS Financial Advisor Restructuring Advisory Group Negotiates CMBS Loan Mod on 200,000 SF Retail Center in Los Angeles
CMBS Loan Financial Advisor Restructuring Advisory Group Negotiates $25M CMBS Loan Modification/Forbearance Agreement on 200,000 SF Retail Center in Los AngelesLAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restructuring Advisory Group a CMBS Loans Financial Advisor, Chapter 11 Consultant, Chapter 11 Financial Advisor, and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring, Chapter 11 Finance, Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Mortgage Loan Modifications, and the negotiation of Loan Workout Agreements During the COVID-19 Pandemic, announced today that they negotiated a CMBS Loan Modification on a 200,000 Square Foot Retail Center in Los Angles, CA.
A major win for the Property owner was the waiver of personal guarantees by the Bank which were also negotiated by Restructuring Advisory Group.
The Loan modifications were needed both due to the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown as well as non COVID related multiple events of default under the loan documents including mortgage payments being missed.
The modification was negotiated directly by Restructuring Advisory Group with the financial institution and did not involve the engaging of legal counsel.
The firm was to analyze the financial viability of the Retail Center, to determine the feasibility of loan modification under the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown, and to negotiate a loan modification tailored to the cash flows at the Property including the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown and transitioning forward to normalization. The negotiations required analysis of current cash flows and the formulation of the proposal to the financial institution to restructure the loan based upon a gradual ramp up in revenues over a 36 month period.
Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.
Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification, and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.
The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.
