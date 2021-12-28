ADOT MVD unveils 15 new specialty license plates

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division has made available 15 new specialty license plates.

“We know that people who choose specialty license plates for their vehicles take pride in owning and displaying them,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “MVD is pleased that we can partner with various organizations and help raise funds that benefit Arizonans.”

Most specialty plates cost $25 each year. Of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or non-profit group. In the Fiscal Year that ended June 30, the total statewide sales of specialty plates netted about $11 million for various causes and charities.

All specialty license plates can be viewed and purchased at azmvdnow.gov. These are the new specialty license plates:

Arizona Rodeo

This specialty plate is available to anyone and $17 from each plate goes to promote, educate and preserve the history of rodeo in Arizona. Dave Alford, general manager of Rodeo Scottsdale, pointed out that the two oldest rodeos in the world -- Payson’s World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo and Prescott’s World’s Oldest Rodeo -- are in Arizona, and rodeos in Scottsdale, Tucson and Yuma have occurred for nearly a combined 250 years.

“There’s a lot of history of rodeo in Arizona and we wanted to put it on a license plate and share it,” said Dave Alford, general manager of Rodeo Scottsdale. “From fans to contestants, there are many people that will get this plate and they’ll all be helping a good cause.”

Make-A-Wish Arizona

This specialty plate is available to anyone and $17 from each plate goes to create life-changing wishes for Arizona children dealing with critical illnesses.

“Make-A-Wish Arizona is excited to showcase our organization on cars all over Arizona with our new specialty license plate,” said Elizabeth Reich, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Arizona. “We know our donors and supporters will love what the image represents – the impact and joy of a wish – while also understanding that their plate benefits future wishes for kids right here in Arizona.”

Veterans of Foreign Wars

This specialty plate is available to anyone and $17 from each plate goes to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Arizona Service Officers/Benefit Counselors Program.

“Our motto is, ‘No one does more for veterans! Now, with the new VFW specialty plate we can help more Veterans get the benefits they have earned,” said Tom Judd, past State Commander of the VFW Department of Arizona.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Arizona

This specialty plate is available to anyone and $17 from each plate goes to provide fraternal, patriotic, historical, charitable and educational support to veterans and military members and their families in Arizona communities.

“Proceeds generated from this special plate will provide fraternal, patriotic, historical, charitable and educational support to veterans and military members, their families and our communities,” said Melody Judd, VFW Auxiliary Department of Arizona Program Coordinator.

The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services is the sponsor of 11 new specialty license plates. These plates are available to veterans or the immediate family members of someone who has been issued a Veteran specialty plate. Seventeen dollars from each plate goes to the Veterans' Donation Fund which funds programs that benefit Veterans and their families throughout Arizona. The new plates are:

Veteran plate with Air Force Seal

Veteran plate with Army Seal

Veteran plate with Coast Guard Seal

Veteran plate with Code Talker Seal

Veteran plate with Marine Seal

Veteran plate with Navy Seal

Woman Veteran plate with Air Force Seal

Woman Veteran plate with Army Seal

Woman Veteran plate with Coast Guard Seal

Woman Veteran plate with Marine Seal

Woman Veteran plate with Navy Seal

“Veterans take a lot of pride in not only their military service, but also their specific branch,” Col. Wanda Wright, ADVS Director said. “These new license plates give veterans another way to honor their service while helping other veterans.”

The Veteran Code Talker plate was designed by Alyssa Williams of Flagstaff, who won the Code Talker Seal Design Contest in 2020 that was held in partnership with the Governor’s Office on Tribal Relations and ADOT.

To view and order any specialty plate, visit azmvdnow.gov. Most specialty plates cost $25 upon initial application, of which $17 goes to a designated charitable organization. Personalization can be added for an additional $25 per year.

Specialty plates are authorized by the Arizona legislature and have been offered since 1989. Authorized plate designs complete a review by ADOT and law enforcement. In all, there are more than 80 license plate options for Arizona motorists.