December 24, 2021

Gov. Whitmer Calls Deployed Michigan Troops on Christmas Eve

LANSING, Mich. - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer called actively deployed members of the Michigan National Guard to wish them a merry Christmas.

The governor spoke to Airmen of the 127th Wing currently deployed to Guam in support of U.S. Pacific Command, Soldiers deployed to Lebanon in support of U.S. Central Command and Soldiers deployed to Arizona and California in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection law enforcement missions along the US Southwest border.

"Our men and women in uniform put their lives on the lines to keep us safe," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "On Christmas, we should recognize their service and honor the sacrifices they make on behalf of all of us. As we get to spend time with our loved ones at home, many active duty service members in uniform are away from their families, on the job. I hope we all take some time to think about our service members and their families this Christmas and pray for their safe return home."

"Answering the call to serve anytime, anywhere is part of an ordinary day's work for the men and women of the Michigan National Guard," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "Today there are more than 500 members of the Michigan National Guard serving away from their homes and families. Whether supporting the ongoing COVID-19 response here in Michigan, aiding efforts at the Southwest Border or protecting our national security interests around the globe, it is an honor to remember their selflessness and devotion to duty during this holiday season."

The governor spoke to members of the:

127th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard (Harrison Township)

1775th Military Police Company of the Michigan Army National Guard (Pontiac)

1776th Military Police Company of the Michigan Army National Guard (Taylor)

The Michigan National Guard service members Governor Whitmer spoke to are serving in Guam, Lebanon, Arizona and California. These brave men and women are tackling a wide range of challenges in each of their respective missions, bringing their expertise in operations, logistics, engineering, and communications to get the job done.