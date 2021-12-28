Submit Release
News Search

There were 445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,752 in the last 365 days.

Stephen R. McDow II Joins Kelly Leonard On SBN To Promote Women & Minority Business Program

Stephen R. McDow Discussing Pathways

Pathways To Business Success is an important program. Our eco-system must represent the best and innovative entrepreneurs from all backgrounds.

We want to make sure all businesses in UpCounty (Montgomery County) are offered a "pathway" to critical information and strategies.”
— Stephen R. McDow II

MONROVIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen R. McDow II, through his work at the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce, promotes Pathways To Business Success a program to support early stage and emerging women and minority owned businesses.

During Stephen's work before the COVID-19 shutdown and after, business owners had - and continue to have - the same two concerns. What are those concerns? Access to low interest capital and information. Stephen R. McDow II has been empowered by his Marilyn Balcombe, PHD, President of Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber to promote a program to help business owners with the access to information concern. Pathways To Business Success allows women and minority owned business owners the opportunity to learn, participate in facilitated groups, and obtain a membership in the Chamber. Pathways is made possible from a grant through the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation.

Apply to this program by reaching out to Stephen R. McDow II, Director of Membership at smcdow@ggchamber.org.

Stephen R. McDow II
McDow International Enterprises
+1 202-909-2934
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Stephen R. McDow II Joins Kelly Leonard On SBN To Promote Women & Minority Business Program

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Retail, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.