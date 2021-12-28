Stephen R. McDow II Joins Kelly Leonard On SBN To Promote Women & Minority Business Program

Stephen R. McDow Discussing Pathways

Pathways To Business Success is an important program. Our eco-system must represent the best and innovative entrepreneurs from all backgrounds.

We want to make sure all businesses in UpCounty (Montgomery County) are offered a "pathway" to critical information and strategies.” — Stephen R. McDow II

MONROVIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen R. McDow II, through his work at the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce, promotes Pathways To Business Success a program to support early stage and emerging women and minority owned businesses.

During Stephen's work before the COVID-19 shutdown and after, business owners had - and continue to have - the same two concerns. What are those concerns? Access to low interest capital and information. Stephen R. McDow II has been empowered by his Marilyn Balcombe, PHD, President of Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber to promote a program to help business owners with the access to information concern. Pathways To Business Success allows women and minority owned business owners the opportunity to learn, participate in facilitated groups, and obtain a membership in the Chamber. Pathways is made possible from a grant through the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation.

Apply to this program by reaching out to Stephen R. McDow II, Director of Membership at smcdow@ggchamber.org.