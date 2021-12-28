IC Announces Winning Charities for The Great Holiday GiveBack
EINPresswire.com/ -- IC Federal Credit Union is proud to announce that nominations have closed in its Great Holiday Giveback, and 20 winning charities and non-profits have been selected. Ten charities nominated by IC members have been awarded $1,000 each, and ten charities nominated by IC team members have also received $1,000 donations. Additionally, each charity nominated by IC team members that didn’t receive the winning sum received $100 – all for a total of more than $22,000 going into local non-profit organizations.
“IC has a long history of giving back to our community”, commented Christopher Hendry, President and CEO. “We take our responsibility of reinvesting in the needs of the community seriously. Our new Great Holiday GiveBack program enables us to make an impact during the holiday season with so many deserving non-profits in our region nominated by our caring members and dedicated employees. We’re so excited to play a small role in making our community better.”
The winning organizations are all deeply engaged in empowering and assisting community members in need. Food pantries, school associations, indigenous advocacy groups, and even local public broadcasting are among the groups nominated by both members and team members.
To spotlight these organizations and their work, IC reached out to the people who nominated them to explain in their own words why each charity is so vital within the communities they serve.
For these interviews and more information on each organization please visit iccreditunion.org/giveback.
About IC Federal Credit Union
Founded in 1928, IC Federal Credit Union serves six counties in Central Massachusetts: Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Worcester. Throughout their history, IC Federal Credit Union has been committed to improving the well-being of their Members through education and quality products and services. To become a Member or for more information, call 800.262.1001 or visit iccreditunion.org.
IC Federal Credit Union – Empowering your adventure
