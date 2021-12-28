Converting Leads with LeadAngel’s Lead to Account Matching Algorithm
Extra contact to convert leads costs more time and money. Easier way to reduce the rejection rate of leads, use LeadAngel‘s Lead to Account Matching Algorithm.SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The conversion of leads to sales is one of the toughest things to accomplish. Some leads take several times to contact before converting. Dead calls are not cost-effective and manually generating a lead list takes more time.
What is LeadAngel's Lead to Account Matching Algorithm?
The software has been developed and is evolving to assist in lead routing. The algorithm uses data from your current accounts and compares them to those of your leads to provide the team with the best possible convertible leads. Decrease time and money spent on calls that do not convert an easy to maintain and cost-effective software in a user-friendly interface.
With the program, you can send specific employees the leads they need to complete, or to a queue for a group of employees to work on. Territories can be created to route leads into the correct set of hands that are the best capable to complete the jobs based on the source, product, opportunity, and geography of the leads.
The unique dashboard allows complete control over the lead process including tracking the lead routing. Enhanced visibility of the collected data steers the leads into the correct hands to increase the conversion rates which in turn increases engagement. The dashboard updates in real-time keeping all the information current. Reduce the response time and convert to the account within the dashboard quickly.
Why use LeadAngel?
As a revenue operation software company, LeadAngel helps businesses set up lead routing and advanced marketing segmentation. Matching sales and marketing entities, the program can compile data and configure the business’s lead flow into an interface unique for each business.
LeadAngel is all about the customers. The interest of the companies it serves is a top priority. Offering a range of tools to solve complex lead routing challenges, data standardization, lead segmentation, and fuzzy matching software to enable companies to grow.
As technology changes quickly, LeadAngel is evolving and keeping pace with it. Upgrading software and bringing clients new improvements increased technology, and better algorithms are why LeadAngel continues to innovate. Innovations and customizations continue to be developed and evolved to give businesses the best opportunities technology can offer.
How to get the algorithm for your company?
Boosting sales is difficult without the correct technology at your back. Automated lead routing software is necessary to convert leads to accounts quickly and efficiently. Cost-effective software will assist in every aspect of the lead routing. LeadAngel provides this innovative software with a unique algorithm to assist leads to get to the correct person best capable to convert.
Obtaining the algorithm is as easy as installing the software and setting up the dashboard. LeadAngel will have a team at each business’s disposal to assist in creating a custom API that will be used to match leads. There are two ways to upload into the software, with a managed target list or bulk management upload. Either way, the algorithm will display the leads most likely to convert. Use the free Salesforce app to access the same algorithm the paid version does, once a week. The complete version is available on the Salesforce AppExchange.
Reduce time and money for calls that do not convert into a user-friendly interface with easy to maintain and cost-effective software. LeadAngel provides easy-to-follow demonstrations for their app and assistance in setting up the algorithm for the best results. Contact LeadAngel today to set up a demonstration for your business and see what the Lead to Account Matching Algorithm can do for your business.
