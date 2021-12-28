Luxury Travel Market is projected to Witness Healthy 20.4% CAGR Growth; France Region remains one of the Leading Markets
France Luxury Travel Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030
POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the forecast period, the luxury travel market is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the travel industry worldwide. The key drivers of rising luxury travel trend include inclination of people toward unique and exotic holiday experiences, increase in the middle- & upper-class disposable income & related expenditure, and growth in need and interest of people to spend more time with family
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “Luxury travel market by Type of Tour, Age Group, and Types of Traveler: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The France luxury travel market size is projected to reach $53,636.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.4%, from 2021 to 2030.
The France luxury travel market is growing at a healthy rate of 20.6%, owing to increase in interest of people in unique and exotic holiday destinations.
Luxury travel is in its growth stage and it is gradually gaining market share in the overall travel industry, owing to increase in disposable income and rise in living standards of people.
The increase in the number of high-net-worth individual (HNIs) in emerging markets further propels the growth of the luxury travel market
Access Sample Report – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13798
List of leading players: There are various players operating in the market. The report provides a competitive analysis of major players along with their market share and contribution to the studied market. Some key players of the global luxury travel market are :-
Abercrombie & Kent Ltd,
Cox Kings Ltd
TUI group
Voyageurs Du Monde
Asia.Fr, Beachcomber
Kuoni, Voyages Confidential
Ponant, and Prestige Voyages
Lock in Year-End Special Pricing !!! UPTO 25% Discount !!! Check Discount Now @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13798
Allied Market Research has segmented the luxury travel market report on the basis of TYPE , AGE , TRAVELER
By Type of Tour
Customized & Private Vacation
Adventure & Safari
Cruise/Ship Expedition
Small Group Journey
Celebration & Special Event
Culinary Travel & Shopping
By Age Group
21 to 30 Years
31 to 40 Years
41-60 Years
Above 60 Years
By Type of Traveler
Absolute Luxury
Aspiring Luxury
Accessible Luxury
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the France Luxury Travel Market :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13798?reqfor=covid
Key Findings Of The Study
By type of tour, the adventure & safari segment dominated the France luxury travel market, accounting for majority of the share in 2020.
Based on the age group, the 41-60 years segment dominated the overall market
Based on the type of traveler, absolute luxury travel segment is projected to contribute with highest market share during the forecast time period.
The culinary travel and shopping segment in the France luxury travel market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?
Q1. What France Luxury Travel Market Size From 2021 to 2030?
Q2. What is the CAGR of France Luxury Travel market?
Q3. How can I get sample report of France Luxury Travel market?
Q4. Which are the top companies in the France Luxury Travel market?
Q5. What are the segments of France Luxury Travel market?
Q6. Which is base year calculated in the France Luxury Travel Report?
Q7. How the major currents trends will be shape the market in the future?
Q8. What is the France Luxury Travel market effecting factor?
Q9. How will the COVID-19 pandemic impact the France Luxury Travel market in 2021?
Similar Report :-
SAVE Tourism Market :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/save-tourism-market
Beach Hotels Market :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/beach-hotels-market
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn