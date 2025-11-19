AI in Cybersecurity Market to Hit $154.8 Bn by 2032 Driven by Threat Growth & Automation

AI in cybersecurity enhances threat detection, automates incident response, and strengthens protection against evolving cyberattacks across industries.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research AI in Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), by Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security), by Technology (Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Context-aware Computing), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032, The global AI in cybersecurity market size was valued at USD 19.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 154.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2023 to 2032.The AI in cybersecurity market is gaining strong momentum as organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats driven by digital transformation and rising data complexity. AI-powered tools such as machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics are being deployed to analyze vast datasets, detect anomalies, and prevent security breaches in real time. With enterprises embracing cloud platforms and IoT devices, the need for automated and intelligent defense systems has become more critical than ever.The market is also supported by heightened regulatory requirements and the growing awareness of cyber risks among enterprises and governments. Industries such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail are actively integrating AI-based security solutions to safeguard sensitive data and ensure operational continuity. As cyberattacks become more targeted and frequent, AI is emerging as a foundational technology for next-generation cybersecurity frameworks.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A185408 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬One of the primary drivers of the AI in cybersecurity market is the rapid escalation of cyber threats, including ransomware, phishing, and advanced persistent threats (APTs). Traditional security systems often fall short due to the increasing speed and complexity of attacks, whereas AI enhances detection accuracy and response times by learning from evolving threat patterns.Automation is another major factor shaping market growth. AI-driven automation streamlines security workflows, reduces manual intervention, and helps security teams manage alert fatigue. This is especially valuable for enterprises struggling with cybersecurity skill shortages, as AI tools can handle routine tasks and improve incident management efficiency.However, integration complexities and high implementation costs pose challenges for small and medium-sized enterprises. Transitioning from legacy systems to AI-based solutions requires adequate infrastructure, skilled personnel, and significant financial investment. Additionally, concerns about data privacy and the potential misuse of AI-generated insights can limit adoption in sensitive industries.Despite these challenges, the market is witnessing strong opportunities driven by increased adoption of cloud computing and digital identity solutions. AI enhances cloud security by monitoring workloads, detecting anomalies, and mitigating threats in distributed computing environments. The rise of zero-trust architectures further accelerates demand for AI-infused security platforms.The proliferation of connected devices, including IoT and edge computing systems, also fuels market expansion. AI provides real-time monitoring and risk prediction capabilities for these interconnected networks, ensuring continuous protection against vulnerabilities. As digital ecosystems expand, AI will play an essential role in securing diverse and dynamic infrastructures.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A185408 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The AI in cybersecurity market is segmented by component, deployment mode, technology, security type, and end-use industry. Components include solutions—such as threat intelligence, identity & access management, and security analytics—and services such as consulting, integration, and support. Deployment modes span cloud and on-premises environments, while key technologies include machine learning, NLP, and computer vision. The market serves sectors including BFSI, healthcare, government, IT & telecom, retail, and manufacturing.On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment dominated the AI in cybersecurity market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the enhanced control and strengthened security that on-premise solutions offer organizations, particularly those handling sensitive data. However, the cloud segment is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by the rising adoption of cloud-based platforms and the increasing vulnerability of wireless networks as enterprises expand their digital infrastructure.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀By region, North America accounted for the largest share of the AI in cybersecurity market in 2022, supported by the widespread adoption of advanced security solutions across industries. This growing emphasis on digital protection is expected to further drive market expansion in the region. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is forecast to witness the fastest growth during the analysis period, fueled by strong government regulations related to data privacy and security, as well as increasing investments in digital transformation initiatives across emerging economies.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A185408 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:The market players operating in the AI in cybersecurity market analysis are Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Micron Technology Inc., and Gen Digital Inc. The market players operating in the AI in cybersecurity market analysis are Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Micron Technology Inc., and Gen Digital Inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the AI in cybersecurity industry globally.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By offering, the software segment accounted for the largest AI in cybersecurity market share in 2022.• By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest AI in cybersecurity market share in 2022.• By security type, the network security segment accounted for the largest AI in cybersecurity market share in 2022.• By technology, the machine learning segment accounted for the largest AI in cybersecurity market share in 2022.• By industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest AI in cybersecurity market share in 2022.• Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.

