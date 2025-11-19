Aircraft Galley Market to be at $4.36 Billion Opportunity, and Share Growing at CAGR of 6.5% by 2032

Aircraft Galley Market Trend

The global aircraft galley market is experiencing growth due to a shift in preference to providing enhanced passenger comfort, growth in air passenger traffic.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aircraft galley industry generated $2.4 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $4.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.An aircraft galley is the kitchen area within an aircraft where food and beverages are prepared, stored, and, at times, heated before being served to passengers and crew during a flight. The galley holds a vital role in the interior of an aircraft, particularly on longer journeys where passengers are provided with meals and refreshments. Galleys are equipped with a range of appliances and tools necessary for meal preparation and service, which may include ovens, microwaves, coffee makers, refrigerators, and storage compartments for food, drinks, and utensils. The design and layout of galleys can vary based on the aircraft type and the specific requirements of the airline. They are typically situated in specific areas of the aircraft, often near the front or rear, depending on the aircraft's configuration.Download Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10874 The aircraft galley market is experiencing notable growth trends that reflect the evolving demands of both airlines and passengers. Airlines are investing in innovative galley designs that go beyond mere functionality, creating spaces that deliver aesthetically pleasing and comfortable environments for passengers. These designs encompass appealing aesthetics, advanced materials, and efficient layouts that contribute to a more enjoyable in-flight dining and service experience. Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest-growing regions in the global aircraft galley market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the active presence of market players across the region and an increase in the adoption of better and more efficient cabin galleries by airlines in the region.The growth of the aircraft galley market is driven by a continuous expansion of the aviation industry. Air travel has become progressively accessible and extensive, there is a growing demand for efficient and modern galley equipment to accommodate the demands of airlines and passengers. In addition, the growing sale of aircraft from major manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, and others, along with the increasing fleet numbers of numerous airlines worldwide, including major carriers like American Airlines, Delta Air Line, FedEx, SkyWest Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and UPS, are creating substantial demand for aircraft galley.Procure Complete Research Report Now - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-galley-market/purchase-options For instance, the data from sources like AeroWeb report, a steady increase in the U.S. commercial aircraft inventory, highlighting the upward trajectory in aircraft numbers. This growth extends to both Boeing and Airbus aircraft, further underlining the expansion of the market. Additionally, the customization of galleys to cater to the preferences of airlines and passengers is another growth driver. Top players in the global aircraft galley market are designing and manufacturing galley equipment tailored to meet specific customer requirements, creating opportunities for customization and innovation.The aircraft galley market is segmented on the basis of galley type, fit, insert, application and region. By galley type, the market is segmented into standard galley, modular galley and customized galley. Further, based on fit, the market is segmented into line fit and retro fit. Based on insert, the market is segmented into electric and non-electric insert. By application, the market is segmented into narrow-body, wide-body and others. By region, the market is evaluated across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) with country-level analysis for each region.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10509 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 accounting for nearly one-third of the global aircraft galley market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the airlines in North America competing to provide unique and memorable journeys, and aircraft galleys play a crucial role in enhancing in-flight services. Customized galley layouts, advanced equipment, and tailored dining options are being integrated to align with passenger preferences and cater to diverse travel segments. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032, due to robust economic expansion, coupled with positive population dynamics and demographic characteristics, which is propelling the surge in air travel within the Asia-Pacific region's developing nations.Leading Market Players: -Aerolux LtdAVIC Cabin SystemsBoeingBucher GroupDiehl Stiftung & Co. KGDynamo AviationGAL Aerospace GroupJAMCO CorporationRTXSafranTrending Reports:Short Range Air Defense Systems Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/short-range-air-defense-systems-market-A09346 Smart Airport Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-airport-market-A07144 Hybrid Aircraft Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hybrid-aircraft-market-A13306

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.