Lane closures for slope stabilization along northbound H-2 Freeway at Ka Uka Boulevard Exit to continue

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the continuation of work on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction at the Ka Uka Boulevard Exit on Tuesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, and on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To safely continue the slope stabilization, the two right lanes of H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction at the Ka Uka Boulevard Exit will be closed during work hours. The Ka Uka Boulevard Exit will remain open.

Initial scope of the emergency repairs from the early December flooding involved stabilization of the slope in the immediate vicinity of the culvert. As the culvert repairs progressed it was found that additional slope stabilization must be done to prevent further erosion.

Future closures for these repairs will be scheduled as materials become available.

Updates on planned closures for state roadways can be found on the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

