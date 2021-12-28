Mobile Edge Announces Post-Holiday Protection for Valuable Electronics and Accessories
Got Gadgets? Now Get a Protective Case or Backpack
...for anyone looking to protect their laptops, gaming consoles, tablets, and other tech from unexpected bumps and drops and to keep it all organized...”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Tech dominated gift-giving lists again this year, Mobile Edge announces post-holiday, stylish protection for gamers, students, and mobile professionals. Consumers are looking for ways to protect and organize their valuable electronic holiday gifts and accessories. With its leading selection of backpacks, briefcases, messenger bags, and totes, Mobile Edge provides consumers with many quality protective options.
“Mobile Edge is able to offer a wide assortment of distinctive styles, versatility, and functionality for anyone looking to protect their laptops, gaming consoles, tablets, and other tech from unexpected bumps and drops and to keep it all organized with dedicated storage,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge.
Our top ten choices for keeping all that expensive new tech safe and organized include . . .
For Mobile Professionals
Mobile Edge’s Graphite Corporate Briefcase fits 16-inch laptops, Ultrabooks, and tablets in separate, padded pockets. It features three accessory pockets, a zip-down organizer, a trolley strap for stacking on luggage, and an accordion file section. The exterior consists of graphite-colored, ballistic nylon, giving this briefcase a distinctive, modern flair.
For frequent flyers, Mobile Edge’s ScanFast Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase 2.0 fits most 16-inch laptops and 17-inch MacBooks. It features a large, padded computer compartment, generously-sized pockets for accessories, plus a convenient trolley strap. It’s part of Mobile Edge’s ScanFast collection, designed to speed travelers through airport security.
The ScanFast Onyx Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase is a briefcase-style laptop case that lets you leave your laptop in the bag when passing through airport checkpoints. Highlights include tailored construction, designer quality materials and fittings, a dedicated laptop compartment, and sections/pockets for papers and accessories.
Our Verona Laptop Tote offers professional styling with a durable Vegan-leather exterior. Highlights include padded, poly-fur-lined pockets, multiple compartments for personal items and accessories, top zipper storage, and a matching accessory clutch. This versatile tote functions well as a briefcase, laptop bag, purse, and travel bag, fitting laptops up to 16 inches.
For Gamers
Mobile Edge’s award-winning Core Gaming Backpack offers ample storage for laptop and gaming consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. This checkpoint-friendly backpack features plenty of storage for stashing cables, chargers, headphones, a gaming mouse, and a keyboard. (For those interested in Core Gaming hats, t-shirts, and more check out Core Gaming swag at our website.)
For Alienware fans, the Alienware M17 Pro Backpack is designed specifically for the new Thin & Light m-Series laptops. Loaded with features, this lightweight backpack is perfect for gamers on the go. (Check out all things Alienware at Mobile Edge, including apparel.)
For Students
Mobile Edge’s SmartPack Backpack is a no-nonsense, ergonomic, and super lightweight backpack popular with travelers, students, and young professionals. It comes in eight colors and features dedicated storage for laptops, tablets, accessories, and more.
Mobile Edge’s checkpoint-friendly Scan Fast™ Onyx Backpack is a designer-quality backpack. It features storage and protection for laptops and other gear, plus a detachable matching cosmetics/accessory pouch.
The Mobile Edge Professional Backpack offers four separate sections to fit gear for daily commutes or short trips. Its trolley strap for stacking on luggage and its checkpoint-friendly features make it popular with frequent flyers. Its quick-access pocket is perfect for holding AC adapters, a mouse, and cables.
Mobile Edge’s Urban Laptop Tote features a large main compartment, padded pockets, and dedicated storage for smartphones and other accessories. Made from lightweight, durable cotton canvas, this tote offers the convenience of a purse, travel bag, briefcase, and book bag all-in-one.
Buy with Confidence
All Mobile Edge protective laptop cases, backpacks, bags, and totes come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Buy Now Pay Later with “Pay in 4”
With Mobile Edge’s “buy now pay later” option, just add items to your Mobile Edge shopping cart, choose PayPal when you check out and select “Pay in 4.” We’ll ship after the first payment, and you pay for it all in four easy installments over six weeks. It’s interest-free and doesn’t affect your credit score.
Mobile Edge Gift Cards
Mobile Edge gift cards are available in denominations from $25 to $250. They can be applied towards any purchase at MobileEdge.com and they never expire.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim's Mobile Edge produces award-winning protective and durable laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for mobile professionals, travelers, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge's innovative designs, styles, quality, lifetime warranty, and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee make them a leader in the industry. Mobile Edge also designs and builds custom cases for top computer manufacturers.
