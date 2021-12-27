Route 1001 Freeport Road Lane Restrictions this Week in Sharpsburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Freeport Road (Route 1001) in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday through Friday, December 28-31 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions controlled by flaggers will occur on Freeport Road between 6th Street and 8th Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews from A. Merante Construction will conduct utility location work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

