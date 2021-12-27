Submit Release
PennDOT to Restrict Route 4004 in Cameron County to a Single Lane

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Cameron County Maintenance crews will restrict Route 4004 (Rich Valley Road) in Shippen Township, Cameron County, to a single lane early this week. The lane restriction will remain in place until crews can address a slide issue in the spring of 2022.

The westbound lane heading away from Emporium will be closed for 250 feet, and the closure is approximately 4.5 miles from the intersection with Route 46. The sign foreman will place stop signs at both ends of the closure as soon as weather permits, at which time drivers will begin taking turns passing through the area via the open lane. 

PennDOT will issue updates as needed and prior to the start of repair work in the spring of 2022. It also urges drivers to exercise caution when driving on this and all roads, to obey posted speed limit signs, and to always buckle up. 

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2

Information about infrastructure in District 2, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D2Results.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

# # #

