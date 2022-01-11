Florida School District Replaces Entire PA System

Pinellas County Schools will soon complete the transition to Wahsega hardware with InformaCast® for mass notification in 125 campuses.

We started our relationship with Wahsega due to the affordability, but we stayed because of the great customer service.”
— Julian Johnson, Unified Communications Systems Administrator, PCS
LARGO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2016, Pinellas began their shift to Wahsega IP Displays and IP Speakers with InformaCast, replacing their old analog PA system in 90 schools. Julian Johnson, Unified Communications Systems Administrator at Pinellas County Schools, is now on track to transition to Wahsega hardware in all 125 Pinellas campuses in the near future.

InformaCast software in conjunction with Wahsega IP Displays and IP Speakers help provide Pinellas with an all-digital mass notification system, classroom intercom, large area visual signage and immediate two-way notification between classrooms and administrative offices.

Pinellas saved hundreds of thousands of dollars in cabling and labor costs thanks to Wahsega’s unique wiring reduction technology that reduces the amount of cabling required by up to 50%.

Wahsega continues to provide Pinellas with state-of-the-art IP technology at an affordable price and with responsive customer service. Julian stated, “We started our relationship with Wahsega due to the affordability, but we stayed because of the great customer service.”

About Wahsega
Wahsega offers a next-generation mass notification and safety IoT platform called Carina. The Carina platform protects people and buildings by linking device management with building intelligence all through a single dashboard. Using Carina intelligent devices, you can get the message out to everyone in and around your building during an emergency.

All Wahsega products are designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA. For more information, visit www.wahsega.com.

Joshua Mann
Wahsega
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Florida School District Replaces Entire PA System

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Joshua Mann
Wahsega
Company/Organization
Wahsega
75 5th Street NW Suite 2170
Atlanta, Georgia, 30308
United States
+1 888-509-2379
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Wahsega is the first Safety IoT company protecting people and buildings while linking device management with building intelligence to create Carina, the next-generation mass notification solution. Carina is the first affordable platform that can provide complete coverage for every building in the world regardless of budget restrictions. Wahsega has the most advanced and experienced software and hardware engineers in the world, delivering cutting edge technology at a rapid pace to provide future proof solutions. All Wahsega products and technology are designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA.

About Wahsega

More From This Author
Florida School District Replaces Entire PA System
Pennsylvania School District Chooses Carina for Emergency Notifications
Louisiana School Converts to Carina for Emergency Notifications
View All Stories From This Author