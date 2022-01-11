Florida School District Replaces Entire PA System
Pinellas County Schools will soon complete the transition to Wahsega hardware with InformaCast® for mass notification in 125 campuses.
We started our relationship with Wahsega due to the affordability, but we stayed because of the great customer service.”LARGO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2016, Pinellas began their shift to Wahsega IP Displays and IP Speakers with InformaCast, replacing their old analog PA system in 90 schools. Julian Johnson, Unified Communications Systems Administrator at Pinellas County Schools, is now on track to transition to Wahsega hardware in all 125 Pinellas campuses in the near future.
InformaCast software in conjunction with Wahsega IP Displays and IP Speakers help provide Pinellas with an all-digital mass notification system, classroom intercom, large area visual signage and immediate two-way notification between classrooms and administrative offices.
Pinellas saved hundreds of thousands of dollars in cabling and labor costs thanks to Wahsega’s unique wiring reduction technology that reduces the amount of cabling required by up to 50%.
Wahsega continues to provide Pinellas with state-of-the-art IP technology at an affordable price and with responsive customer service. Julian stated, “We started our relationship with Wahsega due to the affordability, but we stayed because of the great customer service.”
About Wahsega
Wahsega offers a next-generation mass notification and safety IoT platform called Carina. The Carina platform protects people and buildings by linking device management with building intelligence all through a single dashboard. Using Carina intelligent devices, you can get the message out to everyone in and around your building during an emergency.
All Wahsega products are designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA. For more information, visit www.wahsega.com.
