BiVACOR® Preps for First in Human Milestone and Doubles the Size of The Company With Key Hires
The diversity of skills and experience throughout the company is something we are very proud of, and I am pleased to welcome this all-star group of individuals to the team.”HOUSTON, TX, USA/ GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BiVACOR®, a preclinical artificial heart device company, today announced the company has doubled in size with the addition of eight key team members on the heels of completing a $19 Million Series B earlier this year. The addition of positions and new hires puts BiVACOR on track to approach first-in-human studies in the near future.
BiVACOR welcomes team members for both US and Australia based operations:
Nathan Kong – Purchasing Administrator
Farhad Akhavan – Systems Engineer
David Duarte – Verification & Validation Engineer
Paul Chiver – Manufacturing Technician
Lindsey Brede – Financial Controller
Dawnel Scott – Director QA/RA
Mairi Maclean – Director of Product Development
Nicole Bartnikowski – Scientific Manager (Australia)
“The diversity of skills and experience throughout the company is something we are very proud of, and I am pleased to welcome this all-star group of individuals to the team,” said Daniel Timms, Ph.D., BiVACOR founder and chief executive officer. “They will each play an integral role in the overall accomplishments of BiVACOR, specifically as we undertake benchtop and preclinical verification activities so that we can commence our First in Human early feasibility study in the near future .”
Continued Timms, “Having the ability to attract and hire individuals with the industry knowledge and pedigrees of this world-class team is a testament to how BiVACOR is perceived in the industry. Each of them brings a unique perspective and skillset to BiVACOR and will play an important role in furthering our technology.”
BiVACOR is developing the BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart (TAH), designed as the first long-term therapy dedicated for patients with severe biventricular heart failure. The BiVACOR device is an implantable total artificial heart based on rotary blood pump technology. Similar in size to an adult fist, it is small enough to be implanted in many women and some children yet capable of providing enough cardiac output to an adult male undergoing exercise. The design, using magnetic levitation (MAGLEV) technology, the same principle used in high-speed trains, includes left and right vanes positioned on a common rotor to form the only moving part, a magnetically suspended double-sided centrifugal impeller. Even though there are no valves or flexing ventricle chambers, the pulsatile outflow is made possible by rapidly cycling the rotational speed of the impeller. The non-contact suspension provides large blood gaps minimizing blood trauma and eliminating mechanical wear to offer a durable, reliable, and biocompatible heart replacement.
The BiVACOR TAH builds on the successful transition of Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) technology from volume displacement to durable rotary blood pumps and aims to be the next generation TAH that sufficiently restores quality of life to patients suffering from severe biventricular heart failure. This therapy may be initially utilized as a short-term device in a patient awaiting a heart transplant or as a long-term alternative to heart transplantation.
About BiVACOR®
BiVACOR® is a preclinical stage medical device company developing the BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart (TAH), the first long-term therapy for patients with severe heart failure. The TAH is designed to replace the complete function of the native heart and address the global unmet need of patients with end-stage heart failure (HF) by providing a life-extending solution.
Headquartered in Houston, TX, with an engineering office in Cerritos, CA, and an international office in Brisbane, Australia, BiVACOR was founded in 2008 by a team of internationally renowned biomedical engineers and cardiac surgeons. CEO/CTO Daniel Timms, Ph.D., leads the organization along with Chief Medical Officer William Cohn, MD, and is supported by a scientific advisory board led by Dr. O.H. Frazier, comprised of veteran surgeons, inventors, and researchers devoted to developing technologies to fix or replace the human heart.
Today, BiVACOR has a robust collaborative network that extends nationally and internationally and boasts a team of world-class engineers, medical specialists, and business executives fervent to advance this ground-breaking technology.
The company benefits today from 12 patents granted in 7 countries, and 13 additional patent applications.
