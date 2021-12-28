PurCotton Implements Digital Transformation “Three-Step Strategy” with Centric PLM™
Cotton products leader builds collaborative, efficient, and open product development management platform with Centric Software®
Through the active use of PLM, I believe that launch cycles of new products will be further shortened in the near future.”CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PurCotton, the cotton products company, has successfully implemented Centric Software’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, and Centric is celebrating with the release of a success story. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
— Mr. Li Jianquan, General Manager of PurCotton
Having inherited 30 years of expertise in the medical field from parent company Winner Medical, PurCotton is involved in the innovative research and development of cotton products across seven categories, including cleaning care, pregnancy care, feminine care, clothing and home and living.
In 2019, PurCotton launched a “three-step strategy” for digital transformation, starting with central commodity operations and integrating with front-end product development management and back-end supply chain management. Seeking a market-oriented, collaborative, efficient and open product development management platform, PurCotton thoroughly researched Centric’s reputation, professionalism and product quality before implementing Centric PLM.
“Our R&D must maintain close ties with consumers so as to shorten our market response and product launch cycle,” says Mr. Li Jianquan, General Manager of PurCotton. “PLM is a vital tool to shorten the distance between concept and consumer.”
“The PLM project is an upgrade and optimization of PurCotton’s textile business, enabling us to review the entire process of product research and development, as well as achieve five process reforms and data aggregation from eight product databases,” he continues. “Through the active use of PLM, I believe that launch cycles of new products will be further shortened in the near future, and we will be better equipped to meet the needs of consumers.”
Today, teams at PurCotton are no longer tied down by cumbersome document management. In the future, they will spend more time and energy responding to market demand and working on product innovation.
As Ms. Zheng Lin from the Commodity Planning Department of PurCotton concludes, “The implementation of Centric PLM saves us time and material costs, and allows us to continuously amass experience, thus realizing data aggregation throughout the value chain to form PurCotton’s brand DNA.”
“We are delighted that PurCotton has boosted collaboration, efficiency and innovation with Centric PLM,” says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. “Centric is proud to provide a strong foundation for PurCotton’s digital transformation strategy and future business growth.”
PurCotton (www.purcotton.com)
Having inherited 30 years of expertise in the medical field from its parent company Winner Medical, PurCotton's vision is to "Change the world with 100% cotton." With an unwavering focus on cotton, the company is involved in the innovative research and development of three core SKUs, namely cotton tissue, wet tissue, and sanitary towel. These are spread across seven categories, including cleaning care, pregnancy care, feminine care, clothing, and home and living. Through its efforts, PurCotton has earned a good reputation in the fields of maternal and infant products and daily necessities, enabling consumers to enjoy a safe, happy, and sustainable all-cotton lifestyle.
In 2017, PurCotton opened its first 1000-sqm store in Suzhou, with e-commerce sales occupying the top spot among its competitors on platforms such as Tmall and JD.com. As of the end of June 2021, PurCotton has a total of 279 stores and nearly 30 million online and offline members have been registered.
Centric Software (www.centricsoftware.com)
From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, consumer electronics and consumer goods including cosmetics and personal care and food and beverage. Centric’s flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLMTM, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) offers highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Retail Planning is an innovative, cloud-native solution powered by Armonica Retail S.R.L., that delivers an end-to-end retail planning process designed to maximize retail business performance. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric’s innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.
Centric Software is majority-owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.
Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.
Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
