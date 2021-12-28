Bavard Announces its Conversational AI Platform is Now Powered by AWS for Seamless Partner Integrations & Scalability
Bavard is helping businesses build their brand with conversational AI that supports, engages, and converts customers around the clock.
Our no-code, conversational AI technology, combined with the AWS technology, allows businesses of any size to scale their solution quickly and get it to market.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bavard, a leading conversational AI provider offering businesses a better way to support and engage customers 24/7, is excited to announce many enhancements to its platform, including now being powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), making it easier than ever for partner integrations and scalability.
— David Brown, Bavard Co-founder & CTO
Conversational AI is a technology that provides more human-like experiences when interacting with a chatbot. Unlike simple Q&A or rule-based chatbots, conversational AI makes it possible for a chatbot to carry on a natural conversation and understand user’s inquiries utilizing natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning. It is transforming customer experiences across all industries.
The pandemic has accelerated the need for conversational AI with enhanced capabilities. Bavard made the decision to migrate from Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to AWS in an effort to make significant improvements in scalability and testing, and to offer seamless integrations to valued partners. “For brands, smart chatbots provide a new opportunity to support and engage customers,” said David Brown, co-founder and CTO at Bavard. “Our no-code, conversational AI technology, combined with the AWS technology, allows businesses of any size to scale their solution quickly and get it to market.”
In addition to migrating the platform to AWS, Bavard has expanded other areas of the platform to make it easier than ever for businesses to implement conversational AI, including:
• Dialogue Service: Powered by a machine learning model using contextual AI, the Dialogue Service is a game-changing functionality that empowers companies to train their smart chatbot using a few different conversation examples and enables the bot to contextualize various interactions to provide even more human-like responses. It also helps the bot learn when to escalate interactions to a live agent.
• Conversation Flow: Bavard’s no-code, drag-and-drop conversation flow builder now includes several pre-built templates to choose from with options to incorporate rich media such as images, GIFs, videos, forms, and more. Companies can now create and implement a smart chatbot in under 10 minutes.
• Webhook Actions: The enhanced webhook actions allow developers to implement completely custom actions for their chatbots, including actions that integrate with other systems such as checking the weather, getting a stock quote, or looking up data in a private database. The webhook actions are not shown to the end user, however the responses returned from the webhook endpoint are displayed.
“Bavard is excited to offer a more powerful conversational AI platform that offers brands a better way to engage with their customers,” said Angelique Brown, co-founder and CEO of Bavard. “We are dedicated to consistently enhancing our services and migrating to the robust AWS technology has moved us another step forward in meeting the needs of our partners and users.”
ABOUT
At Bavard we’re passionate about developing the most sophisticated chatbots on the market to help your company do business better. Founded in July 2020, Bavard is moving quickly. Together, we're building a platform for interactive commerce and conversational AI. Conversations are better with Bavard.
