Bavard enhances capabilities with Zendesk integration by allowing the creation of support tickets on behalf of end-users

PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bavard , a Utah-based technology startup that is disrupting the conversational chatbot market, announced its new, no-code chatbot app that integrates with Zendesk, Inc. It allows users to create Zendesk support tickets directly in the chatbot widget on behalf of end-users. This time-saving app powers great customer support experiencesIn today’s online world, service and engagement need to be embedded wherever possible for a better customer support experience. Bavard is a no-code platform allowing businesses to easily build and deploy sophisticated, AI-based chatbots to their websites in order to provide personalized customer support and self-service. For brands, chatbot conversations provide a new opportunity to support and engage customers around the clock. Bavard’s integration with Zendesk is making customer support processes simpler and faster, saving organizations time and money.“Chatbots are the future of support automation and Bavard provides a modern self-service solution to help customers and support staff get answers quickly, 24/7, while also allowing more difficult cases to escalate seamlessly to live human agents,” said Angelique Brown, CEO and co-founder of Bavard. “Our new integration with Zendesk will save companies many hours a month on customer support and increase agent productivity since they can resolve issues much quicker.”Bavard chatbots allow users to create Zendesk support tickets directly in the chatbot widget on behalf of end-users. It can also answer FAQs, perform automated dialogues, follow conversation flows, collect forms data, display images and videos, and more. Conversations can be intercepted by live agents at any time via the live message center for a more personal customer experience or when more complex help is needed. In addition, rich data analytics can help identify common customer issues so companies can adapt accordingly and organizations can easily add user utterances to the bots training data so it becomes smarter and smarter over time.Setup is easy. Organizations can create a Bavard account at https://app.bavard.ai , navigate to the integrations page, click on the Zendesk integration section, and follow the simple instructions.ABOUT BAVARDAt Bavard we’re passionate about developing the most sophisticated chatbots on the market to help your company do business better. Founded in July 2020, Bavard is moving quickly. Together, we're building a platform for interactive commerce and conversational AI. Conversations are better with Bavard.

See how Bavard creates a Zendesk ticket within the chatbot widget