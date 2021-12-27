Submit Release
Weight Limit Posted on Route 62 Bridge in Warren County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that a weight limit has been established on the Route 62 bridge over Lenhart Run in Pleasant Township.

The bridge has not previously had a weight restriction. The new restriction will limit the weight crossing it to 18 tons, except combinations are 25 tons. Vehicles exceeding the posted weight limit are required to use alternate routes, including Route 6, Route 27, and Route 36.

The weight restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration to the 23-foot, concrete bridge.

Creating the weight restriction will slow further deterioration on the bridge and will preserve safety until repairs or a replacement can occur. Work on the bridge in anticipated to occur in 2022.

The bridge was originally built in 1928 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 1,000 vehicles use the bridge daily, on average.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

 

