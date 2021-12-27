Submit Release
Courthouses closed, opening late due to weather

On Monday, Dec. 27, the Ramsey County courthouses will open at 10 a.m. and the Walsh County courthouse will open at 12:30 p.m. The Kidder County clerk’s office is currently closed, the Sargent County courthouse will be closed until at least noon and the Burleigh, Cavalier, McIntosh, Nelson, Pembina, Rolette and Wells County courthouses will be closed all day.

