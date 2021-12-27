Lansing Avenue Bridge to be reopened in Jackson Thursday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - On Wednesday, The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be reopening the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94 in Jackson County.

This work is part of MDOT's ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township. The I-94 project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and rebuilding the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

County: Jackson

Highway: Lansing Avenue I-94

Closest city: Jackson

Reopen date: Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

Overall I-94 project completion date: June 2023

Safety benefit: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-94, which is a significant state, national, and international trade corridor.