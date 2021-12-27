MDOT video recaps record-breaking investment in Michigan roads and bridges in 2021

Contact:

Agency:

Jeff Cranson, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-648-8247Transportation

Fast facts: - The Rebuilding Michigan bond program injected an additional $1 billion into Michigan roads and bridges in 2021. - The funding supported more than 10,000 jobs across the state, and improved infrastructure will pave the way for more economic development and jobs in years to come. - A new video from the Michigan Department of Transportation highlights some of the most impactful improvements.

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan made a record-breaking investment in infrastructure in 2021, keeping Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) employees and industry partners busy.

The Rebuilding Michigan bond program injected an additional $1 billion in funding during the construction season. The investments were focused on Michigan's most traveled state highways and bridges (I, M and US routes), as well as important tourist routes.

"When you think about the incredible work that MDOT is doing, in the midst of a pandemic, utilizing the bonding proceeds from the work that we did last year, this is the work that we are getting done," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "This increases quality of life. It increases return on investment. It's why addressing infrastructure right now, in this way, is so important."

A video released today by MDOT looks back on some of the major projects and the impact they had on local communities across the state.

One such project was on M-37 near Chums Corner, a popular tourist route for those visiting Traverse City. Work on that route included two new roundabouts that are expected to help traffic flow during the busy summer months.

"I appreciate MDOT making that section a priority. I appreciate the investment in our community, not only making it safer for the people that live here, but the people that travel through our community," said Blair Township Supervisor Nicole Blonshine.

Residents in Edenville appreciated the temporary bridge that was installed on M-30, replacing the crossing that was washed out by last year's devastating flooding.

"They've been working around the clock, six days a week," Edenville resident Beth Kelly said during the emergency work. "We're just so appreciative of the men and women working through a Michigan winter to get this bridge back open."

High-load hits led to emergency repairs on several other bridges around the state, including the railroad bridge over US-23 near Milan that was deemed unsafe following a routine inspection. Incidents like these showcased the department's ability to mobilize and respond quickly.

Rebuilding Michigan bond funding supported more than 10,000 jobs across the state, and improved infrastructure will pave the way for more economic development and jobs in years to come.