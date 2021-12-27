NSI Caricom launches first Caribbean Nail Tech focused Platform
NSI Caricom is premiering a first-of-a-kind platform focused on delivering professional nail products to Caribbean Nail Technicians, on December 28, 2021.
During our research in the Caribbean, we found that nail technicians often mix product brands which often causes a disappointing nail salon experience. The solution we provide will solve this problem.”SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NSI Nails Caricom LLC (NSI Caricom), the Caribbean distributor of NSI professional nail salon products, launches its new digital platform, focused on simplifying the shopping experience of Caribbean customers.
— Lexann McPhoy
The platform launch also highlights the recently released NSI’s Balance ELITE LED/UV Gel System, which combines light cured technology and beautiful chemistry to create a new hard gel system. The Balance ELITE Gels are odorless, Hema-Free gels, perfect for sensitive clients, and are available in a range of colors and opacities.
“NSI Caricom’s platform creates a one-stop-shop for quality professional nail products, and reduces nail salons supply chains challenges, by providing access to top-quality acrylic and gel nail supplies," said Lexann McPhoy, Managing Director of NSI Caricom."We are excited to provide solutions to product quality and availability challenges" McPhoy continued.
The NSI products are available at www.nsicaricom.com, and a 5% discount will be available for all purchased in January 2022.
During the week of January 9, 2022, NSI Caricom will be holding small in-person informational sessions, following Covid-19 Protocols in Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, and St. Maarten. The NSI Caricom representatives will also discuss the company's mission to create income diversification opportunities for nail technicians through its in-country brand ambassador and distributor programs. Fully vaccinated nail technicians or nail enthusiasts seeking to participate in these events should send an email to nsicaricom@gmail.com, or wa.me/+3072053755.
