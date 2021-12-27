Submit Release
News Search

There were 198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,541 in the last 365 days.

NSI Caricom launches first Caribbean Nail Tech focused Platform

Balance ELITE LED/UV Gel - Sampler Kit

Balance ELITE LED/UV Gel - Sampler Kit

NSI Caricom Logo

NSI Caricom Logo

NSI Dual Cure Elite Lamp

NSI Dual Cure Elite Lamp

NSI Caricom is premiering a first-of-a-kind platform focused on delivering professional nail products to Caribbean Nail Technicians, on December 28, 2021.

During our research in the Caribbean, we found that nail technicians often mix product brands which often causes a disappointing nail salon experience. The solution we provide will solve this problem.”
— Lexann McPhoy
SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NSI Nails Caricom LLC (NSI Caricom), the Caribbean distributor of NSI professional nail salon products, launches its new digital platform, focused on simplifying the shopping experience of Caribbean customers.

The platform launch also highlights the recently released NSI’s Balance ELITE LED/UV Gel System, which combines light cured technology and beautiful chemistry to create a new hard gel system. The Balance ELITE Gels are odorless, Hema-Free gels, perfect for sensitive clients, and are available in a range of colors and opacities. 

“NSI Caricom’s platform creates a one-stop-shop for quality professional nail products, and reduces nail salons supply chains challenges, by providing access to top-quality acrylic and gel nail supplies," said Lexann McPhoy, Managing Director of NSI Caricom."We are excited to provide solutions to product quality and availability challenges" McPhoy continued.

The NSI products are available at www.nsicaricom.com, and a 5% discount will be available for all purchased in January 2022.

During the week of January 9, 2022, NSI Caricom will be holding small in-person informational sessions, following Covid-19 Protocols in Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, and St. Maarten. The NSI Caricom representatives will also discuss the company's mission to create income diversification opportunities for nail technicians through its in-country brand ambassador and distributor programs. Fully vaccinated nail technicians or nail enthusiasts seeking to participate in these events should send an email to nsicaricom@gmail.com, or wa.me/+3072053755.

David Alleyne
NSI Caricom
+1 307-205-3755
nsicaricom@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

NSI Caricom launches first Caribbean Nail Tech focused Platform

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.