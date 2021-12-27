Hotel Care Unlimited partners with CloudFronts in Maldives for Digital Transformation

CloudFronts' Gold competencies

Post Covid, Hospitality sector in Maldives is witnessing an exponential inflow of tourists. Subsequently, the industry is experiencing a need for robust front-end & backend systems to sustain.” — Sairaj Kalekar, Marketing Lead, CloudFronts

MALé, MALDIVES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudFronts Technologies is delighted to announce Maldives-based Hotel Care Unlimited has decided to partner with CloudFronts for the implementation of Dynamics 365 BC and LS Retail.

Hotel Care Unlimited is one of the most reputed hospitality brands in the Maldives known for its Stunning Offers, quality services at affordable prices.

Under this Contract, CloudFronts will deploy Dynamics 365 Business Central and LS Retail to transform their back-end operations. It is noteworthy to say that this is the second project badged by CloudFronts in Maldives involving LS Retail along with D365 Business Central. The first-ever D365 Business Central and LS Central were successfully deployed in the year 2020 with one of the largest cosmetic store chains in Maldives - Linchpin.

“This is yet another win for us in Maldives and the first one in the Hospitality sector. Post pandemic, Hospitality chains in Maldives are witnessing an outburst of tourists and thereby, exponential growth in bookings, which was never seen before. Subsequently, hospitality firms like Hotel Care Unlimited are experiencing a need for robust front end and backend systems to support their growth.” Says Sairaj Kalekar, Marketing Lead, CloudFronts.

About CloudFronts Technologies:

CloudFronts is a 100% Dynamics 365 focused Microsoft Gold Partner helping Businesses around the world to Solve their Complex Business Challenges with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. Our head office and robust delivery center are based out of Mumbai, India along with branch offices in Singapore & U.S.

Since its inception in 2012, CloudFronts has successfully served over 500+ small and medium-sized clients all over the world such as North America, Europe, Australia, Maldives & India with diverse experiences in the sectors ranging from Professional services, Finances, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, F&B, Retail, Logistics, Energy, Automotive and non-profits.

Please feel free to connect with Dynamics 365 Solution Architect Anil Shah at ashah@cloudfronts.com