LucidPay to launch Tezos-based Stablecoin for hospitality industry

LucidPay to launch Tezos-based Stablecoin Waleed Rassuli, Head of Tezos Gulf

LucidPay plans to launch a Tezos-based stablecoin for frictionless, global payments that will reduce transaction costs and enable 24/7 settlement

By building on Tezos, LucidPay will have the opportunity to deliver on scalability and speed of transaction which is absolutely crucial in the payment sector.” — Waleed Rassuli, Head of Tezos Gulf.