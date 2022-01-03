MUSK Gold ($MUSK) Launches on Uniswap
Will DOGE and SHIB be left on Earth while Musk Gold rockets to Mars?
Musk Gold (MUSK:$MUSK)NASSAU, BAHAMAS, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musk Gold, a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital asset known as the "Gold of the Galaxy”, has officially launched on Uniswap, to incredible success. This new token built on Ethereum is a fully launched and developed commodity designed to be used: (1) in digital outer space or other virtual reality platforms and metaverses; (2) alternate reality video games; and (3) non-fungible token marketplaces. In only two weeks since launching on Uniswap with ETH and USDT pairs, the project reached an impressive Market Cap of over $23 Million at its peak.
The “Galactic Gold” digital asset isn’t the only use case for Musk Gold, through partnerships it will also function as an incentive and rewards based program (similar to Airlines miles), but focused on sectors with an emphasis on green and sustainable sectors - like solar, electric vehicles and digital communication. The Musk Gold Mission includes rewarding everyday users in order to rapidly adoption of these cutting edge technologies, in order to help the planet and humanity.
Taking a cue from Elon Musk naming his car brand after his idol Nikola Tesla, Musk Gold is an homage to arguably this generation’s greatest pioneer. His spirit of exploration, technological innovation and cleaner energy advocation inspires us all to push the boundaries of progress, and what it means to be human in the process. Musk Gold honors this trailblazing spirit with every transaction, furthering our mission for a cleaner environment and more inclusive existence for humanity.
You can learn more about the Musk Gold on their official website at www.musk.gold
Disclaimer: This material should not be taken as the basis for making investment decisions, nor be construed as a recommendation to engage in investment transactions. Trading digital assets involve significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved and take into consideration your level of experience, investment objectives and seek independent financial advice if necessary.
