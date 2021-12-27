Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Traders
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of December 26NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of December 26, 2021 at 8:00pm EST:
* BFRI / Biofrontera, Inc. (99.13)
Biofrontera tops this week’s list with a score of 99.13. Raw short interest reported by FINRA is 3M shares, an increase of 1,429% in the last month and representing 47% of the public float. The cost to borrow BFRI shares is a whopping 180%. The share price of BRFI had been trending down since the start of trading but on November 24 the share price gapped up and it has continued in an upward trend since then, closing at 13.09 / share last week.
* RELI / Reliance Global Group, Inc. (98.60)
Reliance Global Group is second on the list this week with a score of 98.60. Raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 170K shares, an increase of 200% in the last month and representing 34% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 134%, which is very elevated. This is up from 62% last week and climbing. Institutional ownership in RELI is down significantly in the last quarter, to 505K shares, down 9.19%.
* PTPI / Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (97.89)
Petros Pharmaceuticals is back on this week’s list with a score of 97.89. Raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 2M shares, a change of 459% in the last month and representing 17% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is an eye-watering 240%, making these shares the most expensive of this week’s list. As with RELI, institutional sentiment is very negative, with total shares owned by institutions down 14% in the last three months and average portfolio allocation down 34%.
* QLGN / Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (94.80)
Qualigen Therapeutics is fourth on this week’s list with a score of 94.80. Raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 5.7M shares, up 258% in the last month and representing 18% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 17.3% which by any standard is very high but, compared to others on this week’s list, seemingly quite reasonable. Like the other companies on this list - the institutional sentiment is severely negative, with average portfolio allocation declining 34% in the trailing three months.
* IINN / Inspira Technologies Oxy (94.31)
Last on this week’s list is Inspira Technologies Oxy, with a score of 94.31. Raw short interest is 496K shares, which is up 107% from the prior report but down significantly from the 1.38M shares reported for October 29. The short % float is just 9.62, and the cost to borrow shares is 90%.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co. *
