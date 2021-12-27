Nobel Nominated Protection Against VOCs and Non-Viable, Non Volatile Particulates As Well As COVID-19 Available Now
After groundbreaking success with disease causing pathogens we have modified our M3 System to also reduce harmful VOC's, Nonviable and Nonvolatile Particulates and providing unparalleled protection”NORTH MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harmful and sometimes deadly Volatile Organic Compounds known simply as VOCs “outgas” from building materials such as furniture, carpeting and thousands of additional sources. VOCs include a variety of chemicals, some of which may have short- and long-term adverse health effects. Common examples of VOCs that may be present in our daily lives are: benzene, ethylene glycol, formaldehyde, methylene chloride, tetrachloroethylene, toluene, xylene, and 1,3-butadiene.
Breathing VOCs can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, can cause difficulty breathing and nausea, and can damage the central nervous system as well as other organs. Exposure to high levels of VOCs can cause eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches, and for some compounds, even cancer. During sleep, people likely inhale more VOCs because of poor bedroom ventilation and the close proximity of their nose and mouth to mattresses and bedding that emit the compounds.
Nonvolatile particles are normally found in the air we breathe. They can be harmless but irritating to the eyes, nose, and throat or that can be deadly depending on concentration, type and the physical condition of those breathing them.
A nonviable particle does not contain a living microorganism, but acts as transportation for viable particles. Examples of nonviable particles can include metal, rust, dust, skin cells, dirt, pollen, starch, fibers of cloth, and chemical compounds found in makeup, including silicone, magnesium, sodium, potassium, and chloride. It is not uncommon to find microscopic size carbon-based particles and particles of fiberglass from worn or poorly installed HVAC duct systems in residences.
The average adult breathes in excess of 15,000 cubic meters of air per 24-hour period. The key to keeping homeowners safe and healthy is the ability to provide Proactive Pandemic Protection automatically, constantly and safely with innovative technology that is “Organic based, Non-GMO, Tested, Proven and Approved.”
The M3 System® Protection Module was conceptualized, designed and engineered by Global Infection Control Consultants LLC to attack the causal agent of deadly viral spread. Developed by a globally recognized Engineer, Scientist and Nobel Prize Nominee for his work specifically related to COVID-19(SARS) CoV-2, it has been available for application to Commercial, Residential, Industrial and/or Institutional structures. Combined with a specially developed, botanical/organic based solution there is no product or system available today to match its efficiency, efficacy, longevity or ease of installation. CDC Approved Laboratory results indicate a kill time against COVID-19(SARS) CoV-2 of “TWO MINUTES OR LESS plus numerous additional pathogens.
The M3 System® Protection Module is now available for residential applications to protect homeowners when they are not in an otherwise protected environment. Constant successful installations of this Nobel Prize Nominated Technology have sped up development and production for residential applications.
A recent test application showed a reduction in Skin Cells from a high of 3,200 particles/m3 down to 330 particles/m3. Carbon Based Particles were reduced from a high of 630/m3 to a low of 27/m3. Respiratory invasive and harmful Starch Particles were reduced from a high of 2,000/m3 down to 13/m3. Measurements were recorded in numbers per cubic meters of air breathed.
The organic-based solution utilized in The M3 System® Protection Module contains ingredients found on both USA EPA and USA FDA acceptable and/or Generally Regarded as Safe listings. The ingredients were carefully chosen after four years of research and then another four years was spent developing the compounding process to produce maximum efficacy. All ingredients are USA sourced and USA compounded to ensure the highest quality product.
The M3 System® Protection Module, nominated for a Nobel Prize, was also engineered, developed and is produced in the USA. The unit is designed for ease of installation, trouble free operation, high efficiency and an extended life. There is no other unit combination available anywhere that will produce the results we can now provide to the homeowner.
