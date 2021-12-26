Center for Human Rights awards Advocates and Educators at Virtual Ceremony
Educators and advocates across the state of Florida were recognized by the United for Human Rights Florida chapter on December 10.
Parents need to be involved in the choices of their children. It is their responsibility.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a 2020 report by the Institute of Education Sciences, 29 percent of students reported seeing hate-related graffiti while at school, which perpetuates hate speech and bullying in schools. While education mainly takes place in schools, “Education always starts at home,” said United for Human Rights (UHR) Florida chapter President Christopher King in an interview. “Parents need to be involved in the choices of their children. It is their responsibility.” King said that human rights education is necessary in all parts of society because, “If I ask a police officer what the thirty human rights are and he doesn’t know them, but he can list off the Miranda Rights, then we have a problem.”
To solve this problem, UHR Florida has held virtual human rights instructor training throughout the year and on December 10th awarded and acknowledged those human rights educators and advocates who demonstrated their dedication to spreading awareness of human rights. The virtual conference event was in celebration of International Human Rights Day and the 20th anniversary of UHR’s sister organization, Youth for Human Rights International.
The master of ceremonies for the event was former NFL wide receiver Michael Clayton. The guest speakers for the event were Alfred Santamaria, a former president of Coral Way Colombian Lions Club in Miami and Rev. Clyde Carter, president of the Pasco County NAACP chapter. “If there is one principle that should be upheld, protected and celebrated, its human rights,” said Santamaria, who was the keynote speaker for the event.
Rev. Carter made it a point in his speech to highlight the importance of teaching youth their human rights, “It’s vitally important that our young generation be involved in human rights. By learning their rights they learn responsibility.”
After the teachers and human rights advocates that would be receiving their awards in the mail were announced, Clayton closed the event with this message: “Over my 34 years of life I’ve learned that what makes you great is serving your brothers and sisters who are in need. And that is what this conference is all about.”
About United for Human Rights:
United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” It is in this spirit that the Church sponsors UHR, although UHR remains non-religious in nature and content.
