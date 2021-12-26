VinFast delivers first smart electric cars to customers

VIETNAM, December 26 -

VinFast delivered its first smart electric cars VF e34 to customers. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese automaker VinFast on Saturday delivered its first smart electric cars VF e34 to customers, making Việt Nam one of a few countries worldwide mastering electric vehicle production technology.

Nearly 100 cars will be delivered in December, and about 2,000 in January.

Vinfast said it had received orders for over 25,000 units of the SUV model in the C segment, with respective length, width and height being 4,300mm, 1,768mm and 1,613mm, equipped with an electric motor with a maximum capacity of 110 kW.

The car features a smart virtual voice assistant capable of recognising Vietnamese accents regardless of regions for function control and casual Q&A.

The model uses a 42kWh battery pack, which can travel a distance of 300km after each full charge. In fast charging mode, the car can travel 180km after 15 minutes of charging. — VNS