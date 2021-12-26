Four People Injured in Exxon Mobile Fire in Baytown Texas
A major fire erupted at an Exxon Mobile complex in Baytown, Texas. The complex is one of the largest petrochemical and refining facilities in the United States.BAYTOWN, TEXAS, USA, December 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four onsite contractors were injured in the fire that occurred in a shutdown hydrotreater unit, sidelined due to a bypass line link. Social media reports indicated there was a large blast that shook nearby buildings. Hydrotreaters remove contaminants in jet fuel, diesel, gasoline, and sulfur.
Recent reports suggests that the injured workers are in stable condition.
The injured contractors were on-site repairing the leak when the fire erupted.
The Exxon Baytown plant is the nation's fourth-largest oil refinery. It can process 560,550 barrels of crude a day. It is not clear how long any units are going to be shut down.
