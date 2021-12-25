Vietjet receives its first wide-body aircraft of A330

VIETNAM, December 25 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet has welcomed its first wide-body aircraft of A330 to its modern and lively fleet, getting the airline ready for global flight network expansion and new passenger service experiences, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of its first flight on Saturday.

The Airbus A330-300 aircraft, registered as VN-A811 with a soft and iridescent golden silk strip livery, landed at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in the morning. The soft golden silk strip symbolises the cultural quintessence of Việt Nam and Asia.

Equipped with comfortable and spacious leather seats, along with quiet cabin in 12 business-seat and 365 normal-seat configuration, Vietjet’s new aircraft can cover from medium-haul trips to true long-range distances of up to 11,750km with fuel efficient and eco-friendly operation.

The A330 aircraft is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engine with Total Care, the flagship integrated technical services of the world’s leader in power systems and aerospace of Rolls-Royce, to ensure the airline’s engine efficiency and high technical reliability in operation.

“We are delighted to mark our 10th anniversary today with an A330 aircraft’s arrival, which will help Vietjet grow significantly in operation capacity and international footprint expansion," Vietjet Managing Director Đinh Việt Phương said.

"Our fleet of A320 and A321 over the years has carried more than 100 million passengers on tens of thousands of friendly, safe and affordable flights across Việt Nam and Asia-Pacific region. The A330 aircraft with a golden silk image is also a part of Vietjet’s ongoing commitment to modernise fleet and elevate services so that our customers can take farther flights more comfortably with the most competitive ticket fares ever," Phương said.

Vietjet is expected to add two more A330 aircraft into its fleet early next year to diversify and synchronize operation on long-distance flights in 2022. The airline plans to operate three new routes connecting Hà Nội, HCM City and Nha Trang with Moscow (Russia), starting in the middle of 2022. — VNS