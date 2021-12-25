Rutland Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B4007310 and 21B4007312
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Blake Cushing
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/25/21 @ 0720 hours
STREET: VT RT 103
TOWN: Mt Holly
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West of VT RT 140
WEATHER: Freezing Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice-covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alicia Horwedel
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Liberty
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: Right hand
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Demoy Robinson
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? No. Was out of the MV at the time of the crash,
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Journey
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end damage
INJURIES: Hurt Shoulders
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/25/2021 at approximately 0720 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on VT RT 103 west of RT 140 in Mt. Holly, VT. The weather was freezing rain and the road surface was ice-covered and slippery. Investigation revealed OP1 was traveling east when she crested a slight hill and observed V2 straddling the white line in the eastbound lane with its hazard lights on. OP1 applied the brakes but the icy road condition made V1 lose traction and start to fishtail. V1’s front-end collided with V2’s rear-end. OP2 was outside of V2 and was examining front-end damage to his vehicle from a crash that had occurred moments before. V2 had just crashed into the guardrail avoiding a deer in the roadway and had pulled over. OP2 and V2 were moved approximately 25 yards east from point of impact. OP2 was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center by Regional Ambulance Service for possible shoulder injuries.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Vermont State Police was assisted by Wallingford and Mt. Holly fire personnel.
This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information please contact Sgt. Blake Cushing at 802-773-9101.