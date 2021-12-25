Rutland Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B4007310 and 21B4007312

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Blake Cushing

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/25/21 @ 0720 hours

STREET: VT RT 103

TOWN: Mt Holly

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West of VT RT 140

WEATHER: Freezing Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice-covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alicia Horwedel

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Liberty

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: Right hand

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Demoy Robinson

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? No. Was out of the MV at the time of the crash,

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Journey

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end damage

INJURIES: Hurt Shoulders

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/25/2021 at approximately 0720 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on VT RT 103 west of RT 140 in Mt. Holly, VT. The weather was freezing rain and the road surface was ice-covered and slippery. Investigation revealed OP1 was traveling east when she crested a slight hill and observed V2 straddling the white line in the eastbound lane with its hazard lights on. OP1 applied the brakes but the icy road condition made V1 lose traction and start to fishtail. V1’s front-end collided with V2’s rear-end. OP2 was outside of V2 and was examining front-end damage to his vehicle from a crash that had occurred moments before. V2 had just crashed into the guardrail avoiding a deer in the roadway and had pulled over. OP2 and V2 were moved approximately 25 yards east from point of impact. OP2 was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center by Regional Ambulance Service for possible shoulder injuries.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Vermont State Police was assisted by Wallingford and Mt. Holly fire personnel.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information please contact Sgt. Blake Cushing at 802-773-9101.