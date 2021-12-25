RE: VT RT 140

Submit Release
From: Sheehan, Nicholas via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, December 25, 2021 9:18 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: VT RT 140

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Rutland Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

VT RT 140 between Wallingford and Mount Holly is closed at this time due to hazardous road conditions.  State AOT is in the area and treating the roads.

 

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time.  Other specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.   

  

Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

