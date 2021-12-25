Demand for Tết goods starts to rise gradually

VIETNAM, December 25 -

People buy Tết (Lunar New Year) products at a Co.opmart supermarket in HCM City. — Photo tuoitre.vn

HCM CITY — Demand of goods in HCM City is increasing gradually before the Tết (Lunar New Year) holidays thanks to promotions and the greater diversity of products than last year.

Though there is more than a month to go for the year's biggest festival, Saigon Co.op’s retail chains Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, and Co.opSmile have started offering Tết discounts already.

Products such as cosmetics, cleaning products, personal care and beauty products, and foods that can be stored for long without spoiling are sold at discounts now so that customers only need to buy fresh foods or ready-to-eat dishes before Tết.

Ngô Thị Vi of Bình Thạnh District said she was buying Tết products early from Saigon Co.op’s supermarkets since many such as confectionery, fish sauce and cooking oil were sold at discounts of 5 - 20 per cent.

Other promotions such as offer of gifts, higher reward points than normal and gift vouchers are also regularly rolled out.

City authorities have urged businesses to ensure there is adequate supply and offer promotions for Tết while following pandemic prevention measures.

Phan Thị Thắng, deputy chairwoman of the city People’s Committee, said though the COVID-19 outbreak had basically been contained, the situation remained tricky.

Businesses should speed up production to ensure supply, restore disrupted supply chains involving other provinces and offer various shopping methods and experiences, she said.

A Saigon Co.op spokesperson said the volume of goods stockpiled for Tết had increased by 20-35 per cent from normal months, with the highest increases being in foodstuffs and other essential goods.

Tạ Thị Minh Hợp, supply director at the VinMart/VinMart+ retail system, said demand for Lunar New Year would be slightly lower from the previous year since the pandemic had hit people's incomes and jobs.

Consumers would tend to focus on basic items such as fresh goods, essential foods and typical Tết items such as confectionery, beer, soft drinks, and wine, she said.

“The VinMart/VinMart+ retail system has been working with major suppliers since September to order key products for the period.

"Tết sales are expected to be 40-50 per cent higher than on normal days.”

The city has called on distributors and manufacturers to launch promotions and prioritise online sales and non-cash payments.

It is holding the annual Promotion Fair from December 21 to 26 at the Phú Thọ Sports Stadium in District 11 with more than 450 booths showcasing consumer goods, farm produce and handicrafts and the city’s 50 per cent limit on discounts scrapped.

Participating businesses must ensure the origins and quality of products.

The promotions they offer include discounts, gifts and lucky draws. — VNS