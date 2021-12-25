Ninh Thuận approves projects to call for investment by 2025

VIETNAM, December 25 -

Projects in Phan Rang - Tháp Chàm City. Ninh Thuận Province calls for investment in the residential projects. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thành

NINH THUẬN — The People's Committee of Ninh Thuận Province has approved a list of 67 key projects to call for investment in the period 2021-25.

According to the Decision 633/QĐ-UBND approved by chairman of Ninh Thuận Provincial People's Committee Trần Quốc Nam, those projects are in the fields of developing residential areas, urban areas and tourism.

They include 17 projects in Phan Rang - Tháp Chàm City, 13 projects in Ninh Hải District, 13 projects in Thuận Nam District, nine projects in Thuận Bắc District, seven projects in Ninh Sơn District, six projects in Bác Ái District and two projects in Ninh Phước District.

In this list, there are many projects with a total investment of over VNĐ1 trillion such as Đầm Cà Ná new urban area with an investment of about VNĐ3.5 trillion; a new urban area along Dinh River in Phan Rang - Tháp Chàm City with capital of VNĐ3 trillion; and a new urban area on the east bank of Ông River with an investment of VNĐ2 trillion.

These are important projects in the development of technical and social infrastructure systems and new modern urban areas meeting people's needs.

In addition, the province also focuses on calling for investment in many large-scale tourist and resort projects to form high-class tourist areas with the best service quality in Ninh Thuận.

The province has set a goal of developing tourism to become a key economic sector in the 2021-25 period, with a vision to 2030.

These include Phước Chiến Golf Resort; Ninh Chữ Bay tourist area and sailing centre; a tourism project at Bãi Đá Trứng area; and a high-class eco-tourism resort in Ninh Hải District.

According to the Ninh Thuận Provincial People's Committee, this province has showed its investment situation at present and also introduced the investment environment, potential and opportunities in the province to investors.

Ninh Thuận has also had mechanisms and policies to encourage investors to put capital into projects in the province.

It has also implemented administrative reform to create the most favourable conditions for investors implementing the projects. — VNS