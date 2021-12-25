President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

On December 25, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the head of state on his birthday anniversary and wished him success in his activities and the best of health.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Belarus President for the attention and congratulations.

During the telephone conversation, the sides hailed the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan-Belarus friendly relations and expressed their confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to expand.

The heads of state discussed the issues relating to prospects for bilateral cooperation.