Edamam Joins the Nubentos Digital Health API Platform to Accelerate Adoption of Nutrition Data Solutions

Edamam Nutrition Analysis API Featured on Nubentos Platform Edamam Food Databse API Featured on Nubentos Edamam Powers Nutrition Data Solutions for Food, Health and Wellness Businesses

Edamam will feature all its API on the Nubentos Digital Health marketplace, allowing easy access and accelerated adoption to digital health innovators.

Nubentos and Edamam have very aligned missions. Both companies aim to use data and technology to improve human health.” — Victor Penev

NEW YORK, NY, US, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a provider APIs serving nutrition data and solutions to businesses in the food, health and wellness sectors joined Nubentos’ digital health marketplace and will offer all of its APIs to Nubentos customers.

Edamam is will start by offering its Nutrition Analysis API and then add its Recipe Search and Food Database APIs. As Nubentos is building a unique API platform for digital health innovators, Edamam is contributing its its industry leading APIs in the nutrition space.

“Nubentos and Edamam have very aligned missions. Both companies aim to use data and technology to improve human health. As such, we are very excited to join the Nubentos platform and accelerate digital health innovation,” commented Victor Penev, the Founder and CEO of Edamam.

Edamam’s Nutrition Analysis API offers real-time, highly accurate nutrition analysis of any recipe or ingredient list, leveraging a proprietary Natural Language Understanding technology for the food domain. The Recipe Search API allow complex and personalized search for meals from among 5 million recipes, all analyzed and tagged for every nutrient, allergen, and diet. The Food Database API offers lookup of nutrition data for close to 1 million grocery, restaurant, or common foods.

“In a platform like ours, aimed at pushing adoption of Digital Health innovations worldwide with the ultimate goal of impacting people's health, the technology that Edamam brings to our portfolio is absolutely fantastic. Nutritionists can now take advantage of Edamam's solutions in a much more efficient way, and we are extremely happy with this partnership. Edamam and Nubentos walk now together to improve people's health by improving the way we all eat and opening opportunities for new innovations,” explained Manuel Morales, Nubentos’ founder and CEO.

Edamam is aiming to make its partnership with Nubentos a test for other such channel partnerships with companies that have aligned missions.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, and Barilla.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.

About Nubentos

Nubentos is a Spanish startup, founded in 2018, that is born with the mission of accelerating adoption of Digital Health innovations worldwide. We bring together the best innovations for Digital Health, and put them at reach of Healthcare Ecosystem, making easier than ever for them to discover, access and integrate any Digital Health innovation into any software for Health. In 2021 Nubentos has tripled its providers, multiplied by 5 its catalog and reached 12 countries. We have been awarded as the Best Developer Portal, in the ApiAddicts Awards 2021.