Tamara Dalton, Author of The Art of Coping, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST INSPIRATIONAL BOOK - 2021”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamara Dalton, acclaimed author, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST INSPIRATIONAL BOOK - 2021”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Tamara Dalton, author of The Art of Coping, into our BoLAA family."

The Art of Coping tells readers how to reduce stress in daily life. The advice from Dalton is beneficial to everyone from singles to parents and families. “Stress robs our ability to function…to enjoy life and our ability to find peace within ourselves,” emphasizes Tamara. “There are many effective ways we can reduce stress, which I discuss in my new book.”

The Art of Coping has received rave reviews globally. Dalton discusses practicing attitudes of patience, gratitude, forgiveness, and positive thinking and offers scientific evidence of the effects of each on mental well-being. True to her nursing background, she also emphasizes the roles of proper diet and exercise in stress reduction. Like any conscientious healthcare professional, Dalton begins with a disclaimer, advising readers to apply her material alongside, but not instead of, professional mental health treatment. She also encourages those who need such treatment to seek it without shame.

As a Registered Nurse and author of a nursing NCLEX-RN book, Tamara witnessed first-hand how stress wreaks havoc on people of all ages, from all walks of life. “I have dealt with a high level of stress myself… I worked to manage stress and have overcome it, finding wholeness and peace within myself.” Tamara is also a certified life coach and wellness coach who helps people make progress in their lives to obtain success and great fulfillment. Dalton understands what it feels like to be overwhelmed by the circumstances of life; however, she also has training and experience in addressing these stresses, from a professional perspective.

