Premier’s statement on Christmas Day

CANADA, December 24 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement marking Christmas Day:

“Tomorrow, Dec. 25, is a day for Christians around the world to celebrate the birth of their Saviour, Jesus Christ, and his message of peace, joy and love.

“These values will help guide us through another holiday season in which we must all take steps to avoid spreading COVID-19. Like you, I will be enjoying time with family and friends in small, safe groups or through the marvels of virtual communication.

“I encourage everyone to celebrate safely over the Christmas holiday, so we can look forward to coming together for many more celebrations in the weeks and months to come.

“While it has been a difficult year for our province, there is still much to be grateful for as British Columbians. I encourage everyone to reflect on the blessings in your life and the season’s values of kindness, charity and generosity.

“To all who celebrate, I wish you a safe and happy holiday, and a very Merry Christmas.”

For translations, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/25990